Flush private equity funds flex their muscle as acquirers and active managers

Due to SA’s lost “Zuma years” and subsequent economic downturn, the country is now perceived as a riskier market, with fewer opportunities for growth. We are finding there is still a level of interest from the international acquirers, but certainly not as strong as in previous years.

International acquirers are the first prize for SA business owners aiming to sell. They can assist with growth through access to foreign markets, normally require a shorter lock-in period than other buyers and offer higher value for the seller.

The third group of acquirers, which has now come to the fore, is private equity. Three to four years ago private equity acquirers had a reputation for providing cash to grow businesses but did not offer much synergistic value to the owner or a realistic exit plan. Instead they introduced a new group of demanding shareholders putting pressure on returns and making the owner wonder why he did the deal in the first place.

In many cases private equity strategies have changed dramatically in the past few years, with the emergence of private equity managers applying more of an investment holding company approach. One example is RMB Ventures, which is building up portfolios of synergistic businesses and injecting the cash and expertise to grow them.

Those holding companies normally take a stake of 40%-60% (very rarely 100%), with a clear exit strategy for the seller, usually on a phased basis. They help the businesses in their portfolio to grow through access to client base and other synergies, while providing effective management support.

For example, a private equity company provided the owner of a small business it had bought into with the confidence (and financial muscle) to add a tier of middle management, which freed up the owner to take more strategic decisions. He was also able to realise cash from a partial sale of his stake to de-risk his personal wealth from the business.

Can be nimbler

Probably fewer than 5% of owner-managed businesses have considered growth through acquisition as a realistic growth option. But with a private equity partner acquisitions are a central part of the growth strategy. The new investors will bring synergistic businesses together and bring the M&A skills required to acquire the right businesses at the right price.

One of the reasons private equity funds are becoming more important as acquirers and active managers is that they have attracted growing investor monies, since it has become evident that they can be nimbler in taking advantage of opportunities created by the constraints experienced by their listed counterparts.

McKinsey’s latest Private Markets Annual Review, published in February, shows private equity assets under management (AUM) globally have risen 170% over the past decade to $4-trillion, compared with 100% growth in AUM for publicly traded equity. The latest survey by the Southern African Venture Capital and Private Equity Association (Savca) shows the local industry had R171bn in AUM at end-December 2018, representing compound annual growth of 9.8% since 1999.

In 2018, new and follow-on investments by private equity firms in SA hit a new peak of R35.4bn, against an annual average of R15.2bn in the preceding decade. Their preferred targets were in the services sector (17.4%), retail (17%) and energy (14.3%), Savca said.

• Grantham is a director with Deal Leaders Africa.