Opinion

CARTOON: The muzzling of Glenda Gray

27 May 2020 - 05:04 Brandan Reynolds
Wednesday, May 27 2020
Wednesday, May 27 2020

MRC dropping probe over comments by Prof Glenda Gray welcomed

The head of the Academy of Science of SA says the move is a victory for science, democracy and the public good
National
19 hours ago

ROB ROSE: Backlash grows against ‘bullying’ of Prof Glenda Gray

The issue has spiralled, touching on just how intolerant politicians are of public criticism around their Covid-19 strategy
Opinion
2 days ago

Professionals rally behind Glenda Gray over lockdown criticisms

Medical, scientific and academic experts condemn the threat of a probe against the Medical Research Council president
National
2 days ago

EDITORIAL: Glenda Gray saga shows the damage bullies inflict

Heavy-handed officials undercut the common ground diplomatically prepared by the president and health minister
Opinion
2 days ago

ANALYSIS: The Medical Research Council’s craven Glenda Gray ‘apology’

That the council’s chair seems more worried about causing ‘embarrassment’ to the health minister’s team than about concerns raised by the ...
Features
1 day ago
Tuesday, May 26 2020
Tuesday, May 26 2020

Most read

1.
SA cannot shrug off smoking as a defence against ...
Opinion
2.
CAROL PATON: Level 3 brings heightened risks for ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
LETTER: Too little, too late
Opinion / Letters
4.
LETTER: Uncaring, heartless, incompetent UIF
Opinion / Letters
5.
SIPHO MASEKO: People are the indispensable ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.