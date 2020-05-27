CARTOON: The muzzling of Glenda Gray

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
The left vs the right: inaccurate and manipulated labels supported by insults and put-downs masquerading as ideology and insight
Nersa backs process to procure emergency energy to minimise load-shedding after Covid-19
DA argues the Disaster Management Act is invalid and questions the stringent measures the government has put in place
Listen here for the African Business podcasts, hosted by Desné Masie and featuring trailblazers and leading thinkers from across the continent.
The SA Reserve Bank warns of temporary distortions to underlying data due to Covid-19
In the decade preceding its collapse, Hertz took on too much debt, participated in overpriced M&A and was accused of playing accounting games to pad its earnings
New estimate follows a review of demand outlook in 'unprecedented crisis'
England striker goes home with the Golden Boot for netting the most goals in the World Cup tournament
The flying experience will be different, with rising prices, longer queues and less airline food
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.