CARTOON: Rate drop during jobs drought

26 May 2020 - 05:05 Brandan Reynolds
Reserve Bank cuts repo rate 50 basis points to 3.75%

This was the fourth meeting of the Bank’s monetary policy committee in 2020, after an emergency one was held in April
4 days ago

Lockdown muted Bank’s policy measures, says Lesetja Kganyago

Restrictions negated effects of cuts in repurchase rate on stimulating demand and production
23 hours ago

DUMA GQUBULE: Monetary policy committee wimps out in the face of depression

Given the scale of the crisis, there is no reason the Reserve Bank could not have reduced the repo rate to zero
18 hours ago

Reserve Bank delays data releases due to Covid-19

This will affect the release of publications from its economic statistics department, including the quarterly bulletin
19 hours ago

SA likely to get 75 basis points more in rate cuts in 2020, says BNP Paribas

The Reserve Bank cut interest rates for the fourth time in 2020 on Thursday, and has room for even more cuts, the banking group says
3 days ago
