CARTOON: Trump and Bolsonaro’s chemistry

25 May 2020 - 05:07 Brandan Reynolds
Floundering leaders found wanting in Covid-19 test

Pandemic shows flaws of premiers ranging from Donald Trump to Xi Jinping and Angela Merkel’s strengths
Trump is taking a risky drug as ‘defence’ against Covid-19, and his base loves it

The US is increasingly divided over medical science and the people who deliver it, as the president touts taking hydroxychloroquine
‘Those from the right take chloroquine,’ says Brazil’s Bolsonaro

Despite medical objections, Jair Bolsonaro urges using the drug even for mild cases of Covid-19 and has ordered the military to ramp up its production
Jair Bolsonaro’s Covid-19 approach creates deep divide among Brazilians

Even as the death toll in Brazil rose above 10,000, the Brazilian president continued pressing to get the country back to work
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.