Technology gives early adopters a leg up as the world changes

The adage about the “survival of the fittest” used in reference to Charles Darwin’s theories rings true in 2020 as the world agonises over the devastating effects of Covid-19 on business, finance and global markets.

Every sector of business has had to count the cost and gear up to adjust its businesses model to weather the storm. The financial sector is no exception, being one of the essential services and arguably forming part of the backbone of the economy. Dealing with market volatility and uncertainty over the global economy and how they filter into the capital markets, the JSE has had to activate business continuity plans.

In the midst of uncertainty about what is to come, one thing is clear: the future is digital. Leveraging technology during this pandemic is vital to the survival of any organisation. It is not only necessary but inevitable. In the age of quarantining and social distancing, technology provides the opportunity to differentiate your offering from the rest of the pack. Organisations that view these technologies as critical will be able to drive faster business transformation while also creating advantages for themselves during this time.

The JSE itself is no stranger to technology. With more than 125 years of trading history under our belt we have evolved from a traditional floor-based equities trading market to a modern securities exchange providing fully electronic trading, clearing and settlement in equities, financial, interest rate and commodity derivatives and bonds, as well as foreign exchange products.

Vastly beneficial

In line with this the exchange recently hosted the first fully remote and web-based shareholder meeting of its kind in SA, in partnership with The Meeting Specialist, to ensure shareholder engagement through the lockdown. While virtual meetings will in due course become widely accepted, or at least become a routine adjunct to conventional meetings, the immediate availability of this service is particularly relevant in the volatile economic climate nowadays. It also serves as testament to the importance of swiftly adjusting or adapting to the environment we find ourselves in.