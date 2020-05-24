Pandemic exposes chink in armour of all countries against infectious diseases

Zoonotic viruses account for more than three-quarters of emerging human disease. Of the 1,415 known pathogens of humans, 62% have an animal origin. Many recent epidemics and pandemics, such as the Ebola virus (2014-2016), Middle East respiratory syndrome (Mers, 2012), swine flu (2009), and severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS, 2002-2004), were caused by the transfer of viruses between humans and wildlife. Over the last several decades there has been an average of almost one new emerging disease a year.

There has also been a notable increase in the frequency of reported zoonotic outbreaks since the beginning of the 21st century. This is due in part to increased surveillance. However, according to a 2005 article published in the journal Emerging Infectious Diseases by Nathan D Wolfe and colleagues at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, increased rates of deforestation and bushmeat hunting have also contributed significantly to the emergence of zoonotic diseases.

These are most likely to arise when humans and domesticated animals are exposed to wildlife. Limiting human and livestock exposure to wildlife will therefore be of the utmost importance to help prevent future pandemics. Often referred to as “wet markets”, live animal markets attract a mix of domesticated livestock, wild animals and human customers. This environment provides the optimal conditions for the spread of zoonoses. While these markets provide necessary produce and meats for many communities, the regulation of what is allowed to be sold at the markets has become increasingly important.

A 2007 paper by Bruno B Chomel and other authors published in Emerging Infectious Diseases explains that the wildlife, bushmeat and exotic pet trades play a crucial role in the spread of zoonoses. The wildlife trade has an estimated annual value of R112bn, resulting in the capture and translocation of millions of exotic animals and fish each year. While the human population is becoming increasingly dependent on livestock, many communities still rely on hunting wild animals as a primary food source. Wildlife and exotic pets are often traded, legally or not, at wet markets. This again highlights the risk that unregulated live-animal markets pose to global health security.

Tropical regions

A 2017 article in Nature magazine analysed the factors and mechanisms that lead to the transfer of infectious diseases from animals to humans. The results were used to determine which regions of the world are most at risk for experiencing an emerging infectious disease event. It was found that tropical regions are the most likely to generate a zoonotic disease, while densely populated urban environments are more likely to observe the effects of an outbreak.

Another factor that increases the risk of zoonotic infections is the conditions under which livestock are kept. A 2012 report commissioned by the UK’s department for international development concluded that regions with high rates of poverty and hunger, coupled with a density of poor livestock farmers, are at significant risk for experiencing zoonoses. While many countries continue to experience a decline in these conditions, regions such as South Asia and West Africa remain at significant risk.

In “Vital Signs: Health Security in SA” (2020, Brenthurst Foundation), Lizeka Tandwa and Janusz Paweska review the risks SA faces regarding zoonoses of concern. They record a history that includes the importation of Marburg virus in 1975, the Ebola virus in 2008, Rift Valley fever outbreaks in 2008-2011, and an alarming increase in the number of human rabies cases in recent years. Exotic pathogens such as Dengue, Zika, yellow fever, Lassa fever, Ebola, Lujo, Nipah, Hendra, and coronaviruses such as SARS and Mers pose risks. SARS-CoV2 came to SA as an import, took hold and spread.