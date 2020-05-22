Opinion

CARTOON: Inflator-in-chief Trump

22 May 2020 - 05:04 BRANDAN REYNOLDS
Trump is taking a risky drug as ‘defence’ against Covid-19, and his base loves it

The US is increasingly divided over medical science and the people who deliver it, as the president touts taking hydroxychloroquine
LA TIMES: Vaccine safety as important as speed

Operation Warp Speed seems connected to Trump's political calendar rather than science
Barack Obama criticises lack of US leadership in response to Covid-19 pandemic

The former US president earlier called Trump's handling of the pandemic a catastrophe
US faces uphill battle in restoring social and economic life after spending $3-trillion

Two months into fight against most severe pandemic in age of globalisation, neither health nor economic war has been won
Ousted director of vaccine agency warns of ‘darkest winter’ for US

Rick Bright, who opposed use of chloroquine as Covid-19 cure, says window to  improve US response to coronavirus pandemic is closing
