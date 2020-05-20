Volatile markets are a stress test of investment strategies

If nothing else, investors should be reassured at this time — when so many calamities have come together in one toxic mix — that they are shielded from the worst of the market fallout, and that their pension would have been safe even if retirement was just around the corner. In the financial world it’s the stock market that grabs the headlines, so much so that you might believe your fund value depends entirely on how well the JSE is doing. Which, in March, was not great. At one point it was 36% off for the year and 25% down in one week in anticipation of the fiscal and economic fallout from the pandemic.

Fortunately, it is not just about the JSE. Most retirement portfolios hold a variety of investments, which all react differently to the news cycle. A typical balanced high-equity portfolio (the norm for most retirement savers) will invest 25% to 30% offshore, mainly in foreign shares, providing exposure to different currencies, economies and sectors. Amazon, Alphabet (Google), Apple and Netflix may not be listed in SA, but you probably own a piece of these companies anyway, through your fund’s offshore allocation.

Main driver

Apart from gaining exposure to high-growth industries elsewhere, local investors also benefit from the rand weakness that usually attends a global market crash (as is the case at present). This moderates the impact of falling share prices overseas and makes portfolio returns less volatile. A balanced portfolio will also diversify into cash and government bonds, which tend to hold their value better during a share market crash, as they did again this time around. All of these buffers would have supported your portfolio during the market meltdown.

Does derisking your portfolio work? No doubt the thought has crossed your mind: what if something like this happens just before I retire? The good news is that if you follow a risk-appropriate investment strategy it shouldn’t affect your pension much, if at all. Besides fees, the main driver of your fund return is asset mix. This refers to how your savings are allocated between the different types of investments, mainly company shares, bonds and cash. Shares are described as either high growth or high risk, depending on your time frame. They promise the highest return over time, but the short-term return is variable and even sharply negative some years.