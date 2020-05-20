VICTORIA REUVERS: Calm, strategic investing will see us through virus firestorm

We are firm believers in the importance of staying invested through market cycles, even when it feels uncomfortable. Market volatility is one of the few reliable things you can predict in the investment world; you don’t know what prices are going to do next month or next year. All we know is that prices are going to move about, often more than the investment fundamentals and underlying cash flows of the asset classes.

Saying that we’re living in volatile times right now is an understatement. In March, the first wave of the pandemic hitting many countries coincided with an oil war between Saudi Arabia and Russia, causing a collapse in the oil price, a global markets liquidity crunch and in SA a ratings downgrade. Together, these caused a sharp contraction in the markets in March, but by April we were already seeing a market recovery. And while many economists are predicting a global recession, it’s important to remember that stock markets are not the economy; the market always looks forward and through the noise.

What will the investment sector look like post-pandemic? The immediate impact will be felt by small and medium enterprises (SMEs) operating in the sectors most affected by the lockdown, with resulting unemployment. There will be casualties and business closures, but many companies will survive and emerge stronger as they adapt their businesses to the new world. We will also see new businesses and industries rise as a result of market demands associated with the new world. It is all about adapting to new markets and realities, and doing what is necessary to stay relevant and alive.

From an investment perspective, in times of market volatility mispricing occurs, providing investors with opportunities to buy quality businesses at attractive prices. For investors we believe that while the economic environment will be much tougher, we’re going to see an increase in the willingness to save and the importance of having these savings for uncertain times. There will be a shift in the way we spend our income, with a greater awareness of our discretionary spend. This will be a good outcome as South Africans have traditionally been undersaved, and regardless of income most live from month to month.