Ideologies, printing money, the Reserve Bank and QE

Is there such a thing as non-ideological economic policy? The National Treasury and finance minister Tito Mboweni seem to argue against this: the minister, a practising neoliberal, is scientific and objective; his critics are ideological and subjective.

Chris Malikane showed a month ago that the SA Reserve Bank isn’t prohibited by law from lending new money directly to the government, undertaking quantitative easing (QE) or “printing of money” (even if this, today, is done electronically).

He was responding to a March 28 media release from the Bank that falsely stated this would be against the law. What is required of the Bank according to section 13f of the SA Reserve Bank Act, Malikane showed, is to “print” new money in reasonable amounts. To put R276bn into the economy through direct lending to the state, was, for example, the legal limit in March 2019. At that time this was the sum of the Bank’s capital, reserve fund and a third of its liabilities, according to the annual report.

R276bn is more than half the R500bn the Treasury argues is the size of its “stimulus package”. In a later article, Malikane argued that it is very doubtful if “printing money” in the current lockdown situation will result in “too much money” chasing “too few goods”, as Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago reported from a monetary policy committee meeting at the end of April.

You realise, however, that to the Treasury there are two kinds of QE in SA. One that is ideological and drives inflation; and one that is not. If the Bank creates new money and lends directly to the Treasury for managing deficits in the national budget — when running the public-service sector with the tax revenue plummeting and paying out R50bn in extra social grants — then it is wrong, ideological, and will drive inflation.

But if the Bank creates R100bn to R200bn out of nothing for the loan guarantee scheme and lend the amounts to commercial banks — which they lend to private-sector companies at a regulated interest for the purpose of paying workers, suppliers and landlords — then it is not an ideological measure and will not drive inflation.