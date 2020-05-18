Government must confront, not deepen, structural inequality

The Baloyi commission reported on the mismanagement of billions of rand in the Bakgatla ba Kgafela area near Rustenburg in 2019. It recommended that special measures be put in place to ensure that the constitutional right to tenure security is upheld and the law governing this, the Interim Protection of Informal Land Rights Act (Ipilra), be properly integrated into the procedures for issuing mineral rights. The Presidential Advisory Committee on Land also reported in 2019, recommending too, that the Bantustan bills be reconsidered.

Most significant is the unanimous Constitutional Court judgment of October 2018 in the matter of Grace Maledu and others v Itereleng Mineral Resources and others. In this case the mining company had sought to evict surface rights holders without terminating their long-standing property rights or paying them compensation. This judgment makes it explicit that mining cannot override or trump the property rights of rural people using the surface of the land, even when they don’t have title deeds to the land.

Neither the government nor traditional leadership bodies have condemned the patterns of abuse exposed by recent reports and judgments. Instead we have seen an unseemly rush to enact laws that provide a veneer of legality to processes that dispossess vulnerable South Africans of their property rights and deny them the decision-making authority that is the hallmark of citizenship.

In March, after the start of the lockdown, mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe published highly problematic regulations in terms of the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act.

The regulations are a subversion of the Maledu Constitutional Court judgment, which found that Ipilra must be complied with when land targeted for mining is occupied or used by people with informal rights. While the regulations prescribe weak mechanisms for consultation with stakeholders, there is no requirement that those whose property rights stand to be directly affected must be separately identified, nor that their consent must be sought, or their rights compensated, as required by Ipilra.

In a time of world crisis when the poor are bearing the brunt of economic devastation, the guiding principle for the government should be: First do no harm. Yet our government is pursuing laws and regulations that deepen inequality and enable dispossession along the very fault lines engineered by colonialism and apartheid.

If the president meant what he said in his Freedom Day speech about creating a new social compact that transcends structural inequality he must ensure that all evictions are stopped, he must commit to halting the TKLA and he must seriously engage Mantashe about the regulations that skirt the judgment of the Constitutional Court.

The government needs to address the legislated inequality it has maintained over decades and the brutality it has unleashed since the start of the lockdown. It needs to respect South Africans as rights-bearing citizens who are living in conditions of appalling deprivation, and ensure that every government action confronts, rather than deepens, structural inequality.

• Aninka Claassens is chief researcher, and Nolundi Luwaya is director at the University of Cape Town’s Land & Accountability Research Centre.