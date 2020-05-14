ZWELI MKHIZE: Why the Covid-19 lockdown was needed and how it worked

South Africans have borne the brunt of a nationwide lockdown for more than six weeks so far, with the diligence and perseverance of citizens proving effective in curbing the spread of Covid-19 in the country. President Cyril Ramaphosa, on Wednesday, announced that the government is now preparing for a further easing of the lockdown and a gradual opening of the economy.

Alert levels 3 to 1 will allow a progressively greater relaxation of restrictions.

The president said some areas of the country may be designated at a particular alert level while others may be designated at other levels. The move comes after a careful negotiation between the associated risks of continuing restrictions on economic activity and the likelihood of an upsurge in positive Covid-19 cases should the lockdown be ended abruptly.

What the government has achieved in this time is immeasurable in its efforts to combat the coronavirus. Close to 10-million people have been screened for the virus, and testing in the public and private sector has been ramped up exponentially, with 270,000 more tests being conducted in this period than initially planned for.

The government has also worked fervently to increase the number of beds in hospitals across the country in preparation for an influx of patients suffering from Covid-19.

The two phases of lockdown experienced thus far, levels 4 and 5, have been implemented successfully, assisting in flattening the curve of Covid-19 spread and buying the government precious time to strengthen the healthcare system. But the collective response to the virus has not come without challenges.