WATCH: Are South Africans at risk of a second major public health scare?

Business Day TV’s Michael Avery talks to experts about the psychological effects of the pandemic and how to avoid stress-related burnout

14 May 2020 - 15:07 Business Day TV
There is no solid data showing divorce is on the rise, but media reports that divorce rates are rising in China and in Russia after lockdowns there have led to this service. Picture: 123RF/KATARZYNA BIALASIEWICZ
The mental burden created by Covid-19 is so heavy that it is creating a second major public health scare alongside the deadly pandemic. So, how do we deal with this, what are the signs that we are on the edge and what sort of tools can we use to avoid burnout related to stress?

Business Day TV's Michael Avery speaks to B4SA’s Judi Nwokedi, who is the COO of Tourvest and secretariat-general of the Black Business Council; Prof Garth Stevens, president of the Psychological Society of SA (PsySSA); Richard Sutton, a health and performance educator and consultant who has advised top athletes from Maria Sharapova to the Chinese Olympic team; and Cassey Chambers, the head of operations at the SA Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag).

