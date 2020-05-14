General health care takes a big Covid-19 hit

So many ordinary activities have been put on hold in the time of coronavirus, but one stands out as an especially punishing loss: people have sharply curtailed their non-Covid health care — not just easily postponed check-ups, but also tumour removals, diabetes tests, prenatal visits, kidney transplants, vaccines, even emergency care after heart attacks.

Since early March in-person doctor visits have fallen about 60% in the US. Cancer screenings have dropped between 86% and 94%. And until recently many hospitals were turning away all patients except those with Covid-19, often by order of state officials. Epidemiologists assume the pause in non-Covid health care accounts for some of the tens of thousands of “excess deaths” that have happened in the past couple of months in the US. This is a danger in any epidemic; during the Ebola outbreak in West Africa in 2014-2016, the increase in deaths from measles, malaria, Aids and tuberculosis ultimately exceeded deaths from Ebola.

In the current situation in the US it is unlikely that indirect mortality will ever outpace deaths from Covid-19 itself. But the pause in medicine is an urgent public health challenge in its own right. The goal must be to recommence health care carefully and gradually enough to avoid making the Covid-19 outbreak itself any worse, or exposing people with existing conditions to a virus that is especially threatening to them.

The medical profession has every incentive to move as quickly as possible, as doctors and hospitals are taking an enormous financial hit. From mid-February to mid-March about 43,000 US health-care workers were laid off. Even the biggest, most secure hospitals are suffering. Stanford Hospital is temporarily cutting all employees’ pay by 20%. The Mayo Clinic, expecting a $3bn loss in revenue in 2020, is also imposing pay cuts.

Trouble is, medical offices and hospitals are among the most difficult businesses to reopen in a pandemic environment in which testing and contact tracing are still not up to speed. Hospitals should not even begin to consider treating non-Covid patients, the Centres for Medicare and Medicaid Services has warned, until they ensure they have the capacity — including masks, ventilators, other supplies as well as personnel — to respond to any new coronavirus surge, and until they are able to fully isolate Covid and non-Covid patients (and their care providers) from each other. /New York, May 13

Bloomberg