CARTOON: Ramaphosa’s amplifiers

14 May 2020 - 05:05 BRANDAN REYNOLDS
Thursday, May 14 2020

PETER BRUCE: The surge is coming, short-sleeved T-shirts or not

We are clueless about Covid-19, partly because the government won’t tell us what it knows
12 hours ago

DA wants Ramaphosa to sack Patel after ‘Soviet-era’ clothing rules

The party wants the trade & industry minister to be fired after he gazetted controversial regulations determining what clothes people can buy
21 hours ago

TONY LEON: Too many Covid-19 puzzlements an uneasy resonance with pre-Nazi Germany

The hawks within the ANC seem to be taking centre stage while Ramaphosa appears okay with placating them and the EFF’s stance is hardly pro-labour
12 hours ago

Cosatu joins calls for government to ease Covid-19 lockdown

The president says easing the lockdown restrictions must not result in careless behaviour by individuals or businesses
2 days ago

Special adjustments budget slated for June

The special adjustments budget will outline a revised fiscal framework to account for revenue losses caused by Covid-19 and the lockdown
14 hours ago
Wednesday, May 13 2020
Wednesday, May 13 2020

