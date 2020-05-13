ESG set to keep shining in a post-pandemic world

The growth in investment funds that claim to be sustainable is eye-catching — not just in their investment mandates, but also in their recent growth of assets under management.

According to the Global Sustainable Investment Alliance, a global club of sustainable investment organisations, environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing now accounts for more than $30-trillion of assets under management, with expectations of further growth to $50-trillion within the next two decades. To put that into perspective, the entire S&P 500, an index of the top 500 companies in the US by market capitalisation, is a little over $24-trillion.

If the figures don’t impress, then statements by leading financiers should alert one to the potential of this sector. As far back as 2018, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink told CNBC that “ESG represented the biggest net changes in [investor] demand in the US”. Sustainable investment is typically the integration of ESG considerations in investment decision-making. It includes impact investment, which seeks a definitive environmental or social return in addition to financial return, and socially responsible investment that screens out certain undesirables such as investments in tobacco or armaments.

Within this space some fundamental questions should be asked, such as how big will ESG get and what will it look like in a post-corona world? These are important, especially if you are a believer in the power of money being a positive force by directing capital flows towards sustainable solutions or, at the least, not doing harm.

A secondary question might allude to exactly what kind of positive impact we are looking for. Some ESG funds risk their integrity by including oil, gas and other fossil fuel companies in their portfolios. Blackrock’s iShares ESG MSCI USA ETF has holdings in Chevron, ExxonMobil, ConocoPhillips and Occidental Petroleum, to name a few.