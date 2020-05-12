UK stands side-by-side with Africa in fight against deadly coronavirus

This is why the UK is encouraging other governments to think internationally, and collectively, about their responses to coronavirus. Prime minister Boris Johnson and MPs are speaking to their counterparts to secure global agreement on measures which will save lives and protect economies.

We successfully pushed for the suspension of $12bn worth of debt payments by G20 countries for 77 nations, and we were the first country to sign up for the IMF’s crisis fund, which will help countries such as Mali and Niger weather the economic impact of the crisis so they can focus on fighting the virus itself. The UK is also using its membership of the G7 and G20 to urge a timely and effective international response to support the world’s most vulnerable countries.

Including the new funding to the AU we have now committed up to £764m ($931.7m) of UK aid to fight the pandemic worldwide, funding research into vaccines, tests and treatments providing humanitarian and economic support to the most vulnerable countries and improving access to sanitation. As the biggest supporter of the international CEPI fund to find a vaccine, and the largest donor to Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, we are committed to making sure everyone across Africa and the world can benefit from a future vaccine.

We are also working with companies around the world to examine ventilator designs that could help increase the number of ventilators on the continent; the World Health Organisation estimates there are only 2,000 ventilators in 41 African nations, with 10 countries having no reported ventilators at all.

We have called on other members of the G20 to reduce tariffs on medical supplies and medicines essential to the coronavirus response and we are working with our trading partners in Africa to make sure supply chains stay open, keeping Africa and the world open for business and protecting livelihoods in the UK and in African nations, which are home to some of our most important business partners and suppliers.