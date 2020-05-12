SA must pursue fiscal reform to prevent a dire debt trap

Within a short period the coronavirus pandemic has become the greatest economic shock for at least a century. Lockdowns motivated by public health considerations have caused a shock of uniquely adverse depth and reach in SA and elsewhere.

On the economy’s demand side, that shock is devastating, with gross domestic expenditure forecast by the Bureau for Economic Research (BER) at Stellenbosch University to decline 9.9% in 2020. The effect of this demand shock is worsened by the supply side effect of the lockdown, which has shrunk the effective labour force, severed supply chains and frozen large sectors of the economy.

A large proportion of firms face liquidity and even solvency risk, while millions of South Africans face unemployment. The situation calls for strong and appropriate government action, with all the tools at the government’s disposal: fiscal and monetary policies, as well as industrial and labour policies. Our concern in this article is with fiscal policy.

The government recently announced a large fiscal intervention of R500bn, about 10% of GDP. Many other countries have launched similar or even larger fiscal packages. However, in the SA case, this intervention will be made against a background of a precarious state for government finances. During the 2020 budget, the finance minister reported that gross national debt would be 65% of GDP this fiscal year, and without strong fiscal intervention was not expected to stabilise over the medium term.

This debt ratio results from the interplay of three factors: the primary budget deficit (which excludes spending on interest payments), the growth of the tax base, and the real interest rate on government debt. A decade of large primary deficits is one of the major causes of the country’s rising debt ratio, along with weak real economic growth that constrained the tax base over the same period.

To an important extent, the bond market prevented an earlier escalation of SA’s fiscal difficulties by keeping the real interest on bonds relatively low over this period. This has now changed: having traded in a 8%-9% range for most of the past five years, yields soared in March as global investors’ $100bn flight from high-risk emerging-market debt collided with SA’s loss of investment-grade status by all three major ratings agencies.

While these yields have since pulled back from panic-driven highs in excess of 13%, the new normal will almost certainly involve higher debt-servicing costs, with 10-year bond yields in excess of 10%. With low inflation, this means the government will have to finance new debt (and refinance old debt) at real interest rates of 5%-6%. If the tax base grows at a slower rate than the real interest rate, the debt ratio will rise without other compensating factors. The BER now expects real GDP to contract 9.5% in 2020, a macro proxy for the tax base, which is sure to decline sharply as well.

The compensating factor that could stabilise the debt ratio despite the unfavourable balance between real growth and the real interest rate is the government budget balance, specifically the primary balance (net of interest payments). The finance minister expected a primary deficit of 2.6% in 2020 and a headline deficit of 6.8%. These numbers are no longer attainable: if real GDP contracts by about 10% in 2020, the headline deficit will rise to about 15% of GDP. SA’s debt ratio could now rise to 80% of GDP in 2021 and conceivably 90% the year after.

The sustainability of this public debt stock is more easily judged by looking at the interest bill the government has to pay annually. The government expected interest payments to rise from 4.2% of GDP this fiscal year — 16% of government revenue — to 4.7% in two years. That would have been difficult enough to finance, but prospects are now much worse. With the adverse shocks to the tax base, the rise in real interest rates and higher budget deficits, the government’s interest bill could, in theory, reach 30% of government income within two years. We say “in theory” because it is usually not practically possible for countries to spend up to 30% of its income servicing debt, especially not given the rigidities of the SA budget due to the public sector wage bill and increased social grant expenditure, which leaves little scope for easy reprioritisation.