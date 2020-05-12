Opinion

CARTOON: Cuba’s most expensive export

12 May 2020 - 05:05 BRANDAN REYNOLDS
EDITORIAL: Government closing ranks on Covid-19 bodes ill for SA

The state runs the risk of losing public trust by fobbing off questions about Cuban doctors and other concerns
R439m for 217 doctors: who’s Havana laugh?

The Cuban doctors’ bill raises questions about why SA, with lots of local skills on hand, found it necessary to bring them in
STHEMBISO MSOMI: Of course we love Cuba like a brother

But that doesn’t mean we can’t query the need to host their ‘army of white coats’
Cuban doctors come with a R440m price tag

Costing projects annual bill will run to R440m for a medical brigade of 187 Cuban personnel
