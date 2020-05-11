Swift action by boards could avoid Edcon pain

On March 26 Edcon announced that turnover had fallen 45% compared with the same period the previous year. Its failure to meet its March sales targets and expected difficulties in collecting on its debtors’ book meant the group only just had sufficient liquidity to pay salaries.

Management forecast Edcon would lose a further R800m as a result of the lockdown, adding to the pressure on liquidity, and on April 29 announced that it had placed the group in business rescue. This was not much of a surprise given its inability to trade from its various stores during the lockdown period and its financial performance up to that point.

Now that Edcon is in business rescue, control and management of the company vests in a business rescue practitioner, which will have the unenviable task of developing and implementing a business rescue plan in consultation with stakeholders. The plan will either allow Edcon to trade out of its financial difficulties or provide a better return to creditors than they would have received from an immediate liquidation.

Given the magnitude of the Edcon business the business rescue practitioner will work closely with Edcon's management. Though the Companies Act provides that the business rescue practitioner must publish a plan within 25 business days of appointment, it is almost certain that this period will be extended by Edcon’s creditors as the statutory time period is considered insufficient for a business rescue practitioner to undertake the necessary investigations and discussions to publish a viable business rescue plan (particularly in a business the size of Edcon).

The business rescue process brings about a legal moratorium, subject to certain exceptions, where broadly no creditors of Edcon can institute or proceed with legal proceedings to enforce their rights. The moratorium does not prevent any creditor from enforcing rights against any guarantor of the company in business rescue.

In the interim, suppliers to the company may find themselves without any legal recourse against the company, and in the long run with only a concurrent say that will be subject to compromise.

In addition to the legal moratorium, the business rescue practitioner may exercise the right to suspend or, with the leave of the court, cancel any obligation of the company arising out of any agreement to which the company was a party before the commencement of the business rescue, that would become due during business rescue and the business rescue practitioner believes is unduly onerous.

Several Edcon landlords across SA may therefore find themselves with a tenant unable to pay rental during the business rescue process and that the pre-commencement agreement says is subject to compromise.

Secured lenders (for example, a creditor who has taken a cession of Edcon’s debt, or who holds a notarial bond registered in its favour over the assets of Edcon) will have some form of security to rely upon and from which to obtain payment, though there is always a risk of a shortfall, depending on the nature and value of the secured assets.

As a result, secured lenders may be tempted to provide post-commencement finance in the hope of improving their position. This will no doubt be considered only where there is additional security available (which is unlikely), or where secured lenders are prepared to subordinate their debts to the post-commencement finance providers (though we do not see this happening in practice).

Ordinary trade creditors will only have a vote in the business rescue process in respect of their pre-commencement debts, and will probably face a compromise. The upside for all creditors (and in this regard, suppliers) is that a successful rescue of Edcon will hopefully result in future trade and opportunities to recoup losses through future business. The rights of many secured lenders may well be governed by various intercreditor as well as subordination agreements.

Secured creditors are likely to seek to clarify their ranking in terms of intercreditor agreements, if they have not done so already, as well as establish what rights they have in regard to voting on any business rescue plan to be put forward.

Employees face a particularly difficult time given that their continued employment is uncertain and there is a muted job market. The Companies Act provides them with some protection, because the business rescue practitioner is not allowed to suspend or cancel any term of their employment contract.

Any unpaid salaries during the business rescue process are treated as post-commencement finance. Employees are also entitled to form an employees’ committee, which can liaise with the business rescue practitioner, as well as make representations to the general body of creditors before the vote on a business rescue plan.

Given the large number of employees who may lose their livelihoods it is important that their voices be heard. The Labour Relations Act remains applicable and employees must be dealt with in terms of this Act.

Finally, shareholders may find themselves looking in from the cold as they will only have a right to vote on the business rescue plan if it alters the rights of any class of holders of the company’s securities.

Edcon’s business rescue can also have an unintended knock-on effect on suppliers and supply chains, which may also go into business rescue or liquidation as a result of Edcon's non-payment of debt.

To avoid an outcome similar to Edcon’s, businesses should be aware of poor financial outcomes after management decisions; macroeconomic events and their affect on customers and clients (Covid-19, for example); the inability to adapt to a changing market; declining credit quality; the inability to settle debts timeously (liquidity issues); overleverage; lack of investor/ supplier and/or customer support; and impending covenant breaches.

Any of these indicators could signal potential distress that should trigger a company’s board to take proactive action and seek assistance promptly from appropriate restructuring experts. Boards that respond quickly may be able to turn the tide earlier.

