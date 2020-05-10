Opinion AYABONGA CAWE: A new budget is required to help SA navigate uncharted territory With the economy in dire straits, all solutions need to be put on the table BL PREMIUM

We need a new budget. Urgently. The taxman delivered his dose of bad news last week and, unsurprisingly, told us what we had all been expecting: we are going to be spending inordinately more in an environment where we collect significantly less.

“Every single tax type is going to suffer” SA Revenue Service commissioner Edward Kieswetter said last week. Not even improved terms of trade will give us anything to smile about. It’s clear that while we earn foreign exchange in selling wine abroad, our inability to collect consumption taxes on it here at home makes Kieswetter’s job a lot more difficult.