AYABONGA CAWE: A new budget is required to help SA navigate uncharted territory
With the economy in dire straits, all solutions need to be put on the table
10 May 2020 - 16:18
We need a new budget. Urgently. The taxman delivered his dose of bad news last week and, unsurprisingly, told us what we had all been expecting: we are going to be spending inordinately more in an environment where we collect significantly less.
“Every single tax type is going to suffer” SA Revenue Service commissioner Edward Kieswetter said last week. Not even improved terms of trade will give us anything to smile about. It’s clear that while we earn foreign exchange in selling wine abroad, our inability to collect consumption taxes on it here at home makes Kieswetter’s job a lot more difficult.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now