Opinion ANDREA BURGENER: Behind our food drags a long and tangled chain of waste Trash is built into the system as profit is the prime motive of powerful food corporations

For most of us lucky enough to have a kitchen to cook in, Covid times have meant we’ve had a bit of a snotklap about food waste. With almost every meal eaten at home, if not also cooked there, and with the urgent hunger of those without both food and kitchens right outside, it’s thankfully unavoidable.

Suddenly the failed homemade loaf squatting on the counter threatening to develop mould has new value. Yay for us, using the old bread for French toast instead of binning it, right? Actually, doing that should be a given. What’s scary is that a far larger volume of food waste lies out of sight, and we’re as complicit in it as we are in the chucking of old crusts, in strange and tangled ways.