US thrift shops overwhelmed amid Covid-19 decluttering

If one thing has seemed to unite Americans during the coronavirus pandemic, it’s spring cleaning. With stay-at-home orders in effect, a long-delayed clearing-out of basements, closets, back bedrooms and desk drawers has become a popular way to pass the time. One result is that America’s thrift stores are informally reporting unprecedented volumes of donations. And that’s creating a problem that goes far beyond finding a loving home for your old sweaters.

The thrift industry is more important than most Americans realise. Largely out of sight, it employs tens of thousands of people and generates at least $18bn in annual revenue. It keeps an enormous amount of used stuff out of landfills, and contributes billions each year to social-service and job-training programmes that are crucial to communities nationwide.

Those services are more important than ever in a pandemic. But to sustain them, Americans will have to take more care in donating their used stuff.

The thrift industry emerged in the late 19th century as a means of employing the poor and underemployed. The Methodist organisation that evolved into Goodwill Industries International began with a programme to collect and mend clothes in poor Boston neighbourhoods. Today, Goodwill, a non-profit, operates more than 3,300 retail outlets across North America.

It generated $6.1bn in revenue in 2018, making it the biggest player in the fast-growing, second-hand sector.

Turning the random assortment of stuff that’s dropped at a donation door into that kind of money isn’t easy. Roughly half the space of any Goodwill outlet is devoted to sophisticated sorting and pricing operations. Any donations that make it past this cull and to the sales floor will be cycled off quickly to make way for new stuff.

What doesn’t sell on the floor — as much as 75% of the merchandise, depending on location — is then sent to discount outlets and ultimately onto global markets, where used goods are usually in high demand.

With economies now seizing up, however, that’s no guarantee. Mexican traders, who account for at least 30% of the business at thrift stores close to the southern border, stopped working when travel restrictions were imposed in March. Kenya, one of the world’s largest buyers of second-hand clothes, recently suspended such imports from countries “experiencing an epidemic”.