There must be no return to this normal after Covid-19

But with the war against Covid-19 still to be won, it has become commonly accepted that what awaits us after victory is a “new normal” in the way society is organised and the way we will work. This is hardly reassuring, because nobody seems able to say what the new normal will be.

The message is that it will be dictated by the constraints imposed by the pandemic rather than our choices and preferences. We’ve heard it before. The mantra that provided the mood music of the 2008/2009 crash was that once the vaccine to the virus of financial excess had been developed and applied, the global economy would be safer, fairer and more sustainable. But that didn’t happen. The old normal was restored with a vengeance and those on the lower echelons of labour markets found themselves even further behind.

So May 1, the international day of labour, was the right occasion to look more closely at this new normal, and start on the task of making it a better normal, not so much for those who already have much but for those who so obviously have too little.

This pandemic has laid bare in the cruellest way the extraordinary precariousness and injustices of our world of work. It is the decimation of livelihoods in the informal economy — where six out of 10 workers make a living — that has ignited warnings from our colleagues in the World Food Programme of the coming pandemic of hunger.

It is the gaping holes in the social protection systems of even the richest countries that have left millions in situations of deprivation. It is the failure to guarantee workplace safety that condemns nearly 3-million to die each year. And it is the unchecked dynamic of growing inequality that means if, in medical terms, the virus does not discriminate between its victims in its social and economic impact, it discriminates brutally against the poorest and the powerless.