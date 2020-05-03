Livestream shopping is the new game in town

Reasons to say yes have never been stronger: For many goods and services, online shopping is now the only kind of shopping that exists, and that could last well into next year — or until a coronavirus vaccine is widely available. Consumers are being pushed beyond their comfortable analogue habits and towards video communications. Just look at the speed at which millions have adopted Zoom, BlueJeans and other platforms to work with colleagues and talk with friends.

This profound shock has also taught retailers how essential it is to be prepared for unexpected crises.

“Those retailers that were not entirely prepared to take their entire stock offerings online are in a state of shock and deep regret,” says Doug Stephens, the founder and CEO of consultancy Retail Prophet, who foresees retailers investing in digital technology much more rapidly. “Brands and retailers are interested in not finding themselves in this level of vulnerability ever again.”

It seems certain that e-commerce will expand faster than it would have absent the pandemic. Over the past decade, it has grown steadily from about 4% to more than 11% of all retail sales in the US. Over the next decade, thanks to lessons learnt from Covid-19 about the importance of having an internet business, online purchases are expected to account for most retail sales.

So far, e-commerce has favoured the simplest purchases and those easiest to ship: electronics, clothes, household tools and more recently groceries. Harder things to sell online are real estate and cars and hard-to-deliver over distance items such as timber and other building materials. But considering there was a day when no-one expected people to buy clothing or shoes unless they could try them on in a store, it’s a good bet that barriers to all kinds of other products will soon come down.

Sense of community

One way to accelerate this is with new technologies, such as virtual and augmented-reality software that let shoppers digitally try on clothes or see how a new sofa would look in their living room. Such technology has been in use for a while, especially in China, where Alibaba uses virtual reality to allow shoppers to browse merchandise in stores half a world away. Amazon and Walmart have been following in the Chinese company’s footsteps.

The crisis makes livestreaming look even more advantageous than virtual reality, because it offers a sense of community as well as entertainment — two things we’re yearning for right now and two essential aspects of shopping. People buy things not just because they need or want them, but because it’s fun to hunt around for them — often with friends and family — and talk with store clerks who can explain the merchandise in detail. (Talented sales associates have made Nordstrom’s popular for more than a century.)

Livestreaming can provide something like the same experience when we can’t (or are too reluctant to) go to a store in person.

Fashion week

It’s no surprise then that since Covid-19’s assault on China, Alibaba’s Taobao Live livestreaming platform has surged — the number of merchants using it for the first time grew by 719% from January to February. Consumers are shopping for real estate and cars on the platform.

Shanghai Fashion Week in late March was fully livestreamed on it: Viewers could pre-order the clothes the models were wearing on the catwalk, as well as buy pieces from the designers’ existing collections. Even farmers have been using the channel to sell mangoes and other crops. The company was hoping to bring hundreds of thousands more retailers into livestreaming; now that seems inevitable.