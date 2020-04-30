CARTOON: Global warning, the new peril

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Thursday, April 30 2020
The ratings company said it expected the economy to shrink by 4.5% in 2020
President Cyril Ramaphosa must be careful about what balls he chooses to juggle
The world’s largest software maker said quarterly sales rose 15% to $35bn
The mini shopping mall model cannot survive the onslaught from online retailers such as Amazon
Pandemic poses considerable medium-term risks, Fed warns
The bank’s R100m-a-year sponsorship of the cricketing body will not be renewed after April
With more people likely to buy down to more affordable vehicles, here are cars that are easiest on fuel budgets
