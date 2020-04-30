Opinion

CARTOON: Global warning, the new peril

30 April 2020 - 05:05 BRANDAN REYNOLDS
Thursday, April 30 2020
Thursday, April 30 2020

EDITORIAL: Our human rights need protection from the skop, skiet and donder mob

Images of citizens being abused by the authorities have no place in a democratic society
Opinion
4 weeks ago

Why the UN is calling Covid-19 the worst crisis since World War 2

With half the globe’s population under lockdown Trump warns Americans of pain to come
World
4 weeks ago

UN wants women at forefront of Covid-19 economic rebuild

60% of women and girls, who tend to work in low-paying, informal jobs, have already lost their jobs during the pandemic
World
2 weeks ago

Up to 200-million could lose jobs in second quarter due to Covid-19

The International Labour Organisation says over 81% of the global workforce of 3.3-billion are now affected by full or partial workplace closures
National
3 weeks ago

Security forces must save lives not violate rights, says Cyril Ramaphosa

President urges SANDF and police not to be heavy-handed during lockdown
National
1 month ago
Wednesday, April 29 2020
Wednesday, April 29 2020

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: Fatuous rules will kill legitimacy ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
CARTOON: Pravin’s SAA home brew
Opinion
3.
LETTER: Oom Cyril has got this
Opinion / Letters
4.
EDITORIAL: Not satisfied with cold chicken, Patel ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
Domestic workers hung out to dry during lockdown
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.