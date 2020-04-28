LA TIMES: Return to single-use plastic should be temporary

Among the many bad things to come out of the coronavirus pandemic is the resurgence of single-use plastic. In early March, weeks before California adopted the nation’s first stay-at-home orders and when toilet paper could still be found in abundance on store shelves, Starbucks stopped accepting customer’s refillable cups for fear that they might expose baristas to infection. Dunkin’ Donuts followed suit.

Then grocery stores told people to keep their potentially germy reusable bags to themselves and began foisting new plastic and paper bags on shoppers. San Francisco, home of the state’s first plastic bag ban, was one of six Bay Area counties to forbid shoppers from bringing reusable bags into stores.

And last week — right on the heels of Earth Day — California governor Gavin Newsom suspended the state’s pioneering ban on single-use plastic bags for 60 days, allowing stores in cities that didn’t have their own ban before 2015 to forgo charging a 10c fee for paper or reusable plastic sacks, and to fall back on the flimsy single-use plastic ones if necessary. Pending plastic bag bans in other parts of the country have been put on hold.

It’s understandable that fear about a spreading pathogen that we don’t understand well has led to emergency measures such as these. Who knows how this virus gets around? Grocery store workers, at high risk for exposure because of their interaction with customers, ought to be protected as much as possible. But we hope that this current health crisis isn’t an excuse to abandon years of hard-won progress in reducing our reliance on disposable plastic packaging.

It is reprehensible how the plastic industry takes advantage of the national crisis to renew its campaign against reusable grocery bags, warning that they’re dangerous coronavirus vectors and urging cities and states to embrace single-use plastic. This nakedly self-serving ploy would be laughable if it weren’t so misleading. Like the stay-at-home orders, the revival of disposable bags must be a temporary measure lifted as soon as possible. /Los Angeles, April 27

© Los Angeles Times