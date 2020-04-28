During the Covid-19 crisis, it would be an understatement to say to hell with ideology

The decisive medical and economic response of the SA government to the rapid spread of the Covid-19 pandemic is both laudable and telling. While widespread praise and plaudits have been heaped on the government for the strict lockdown measures, we should not get ahead of ourselves to think that we are unique.

SA exceptionalism as a result of our past and a tinge of national arrogance — given our standing on the African continent — has meant that we have ignored our indelible socioeconomic ills, somehow thinking they will disappear by themselves because we are special.

The visual impairment of our ruling elite has made us not only blind to our own challenges, but has imbued us with a sense of ignoring what other parts of the world have been doing right all along, thinking we can do it differently and the results will give us nirvana.

We relish in ideological debates and contestation, projecting our pseudo-intellectualism as what is our saving grace. In the process, we have rejected tried and tested development principles. This has brought us to the precipice. Covid-19 will be our undoing as we rapidly sink into the abyss as a country. The majority of people have already hit rock-bottom, as it were. The welcome unprecedented relief package for many will be too little, too late, unfortunately. Many small businesses are forced to close their doors as they have struggled to make ends meet.

But if we are truly smart, we will realise that Covid-19 tragically gives us an opportunity to pull this country — with its vast potential — together, once and for all.

The government needs to consider supplanting emergency and disaster management measures preventing the spread of the virus to efforts to kickstart the economy as a matter of priority. By this is meant not the short-term socioeconomic relief package announced by the president on April 22, but moreover the very underpinnings of SA’s long-term efforts to deal with economic growth and unemployment.

That cabinet clusters could not produce an integrated response during the emergency cabinet meeting of April 15 is hardly surprising and symptomatic of a much larger problem. The dysfunctionality in the system of governance should come with no astonishment and as welcome as the R500bn relief package under the circumstances is, it is highly doubtful whether it will reach the intended beneficiaries considering as a backdrop that nifty plans and programmes — ranging from the weird to the insane — produced over the years in this country have mostly came to naught.

This is not to say that those presiding over the response are not intellectually capable. They could very well be, but what they know about business needs and the functioning of the economy is dangerous, to say the least.

On the health side of Covid-19, government has roped in the best brains (with experience in high-science and medicine) to not only advise government on the response, but also to drive initiatives. To their credit, the space was created by the president and the minister of health to allow seasoned medical practitioners and scientists to develop an effective response; a sign of confident leadership. On the economic development front, everybody wants to come across as experts and this traditionally has brought us nowhere. Just consider the wasteland of unemployment that has been presided over by the same people.

It has to be acknowledged that those that have been tasked with managing the economy may be expert at macroeconomic level. That is why, the overall macroeconomic performance of democratic SA since its birth has been stellar, except for the last nine years. Even so, the performance of the previous years has been able to see the country through.

The challenge has, however, always been that at a microeconomic level, government interventions have been lagging all along and this is where the effects of the pandemic will exert its highest toll. Government can continue with macroeconomic fiddling and in the short-term rightfully throw money at the problem through the R500bn stimulus package, but the reality at the coalface of the productive sectors of the economy requires a vastly different approach.

It is a pity that what the president so eloquently conveyed will be eschewed by the refractive layers of incapacity and red tape, which will forestall efforts to deploy financial resources efficiently and effectively to sectors of society and the economy where it is most needed. A matter of life and death, literally.

The president mentioned that programmes such as the Expanded Public Works Programme and the Community Works Programme are not enough for relief. He may be oblivious to the fact that these programmes, as an example, typically have late wage payments running into months. Therefore, throwing money at the problem, necessary as it may be for short-term survival, is no lasting solution. Whatever the contours and complexion of the measures we take to save the economy, we need to imbue the response with some long-term solutions.

It is time to turn to the experts, seasoned entrepreneurs or producers that have started businesses from scratch and who are familiar with the pain and challenges that goes with it. B-BBEE beneficiaries that received coveted stakes in established businesses without adding true value to the underlying assets are not included in this category.

Therefore, dispense with those that have been taking the country for a ride for more than two decades, not being able to boost the country’s productive capacity and earning lucrative fees from boards and commissions alike. Turn to seasoned entrepreneurs that are intimately familiar with the mechanics and requirements of businesses.

Declare their recommendations emergency and disaster relief measures (minus the authoritarian-creep) and implement what they recommend. These recommendations will no doubt involve a huge effort to plan, marshal limited resources and summon the discipline to overcome our most critical challenges of unemployment, poverty and inequality. Not that macroeconomic management is easy, but it requires less effort when adjusting the repo rate or intervening in capital markets.

At the level of the microeconomy, where most of us make a living, it is a daily grind. Ideology — that lexicon so freely traded by SA leaders — cannot be eaten and our people do not care about it either. It is incumbent on our leadership to create the conditions to deal with economic revival. These conditions include extending emergency and disaster relief efforts to saving the economy and rescuing businesses, hoping that we can create new ones in the process to expand the productive capacity of the country.

There are two principles that should apply in the process to ensure ultimate sustainability and limit the peddling of the weird and bizarre:

• Follow economic fundamentals based on the competitive and comparative advantages of the country. Leave the pie in the sky and superfluous notions of economic grandeur. Get the basics right based on the realities of our decrepit economy, which includes an unskilled workforce, a relatively small market and lacklustre productivity

• Stick to business principles in supporting business, the lifeblood of the economy, the fiscus and the livelihood of every South African. Anything else will be a waste of time and resources. These are not even counterintuitive or disruptive, these should be at the essence of our economic survival and maybe revival.

Ideology may be useful analytical tools and theoretical constructs — prisms through which to view social phenomena. Sadly, they are meant for a time of luxury. In the current crisis it would be an understatement to say to hell with ideology; give our people bread by simply embracing the urgency of the situation, following the right principles and allowing the logical people to take the lead for a change.

• Hansby was a former deputy director-general for infrastructure and economic development in the national government and CEO of the Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry.