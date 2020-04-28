ANDILE NTINGI: Neglected Wild Coast has the potential to dazzle

A grumpy old man once described the Wild Coast in the Eastern Cape as a neglected wife whose beauty is not being appreciated by her husband.

This is an apt deconstruction of the extent of the neglect of the tourism potential in the eastern part of the province by its administrators, whose failure to lay out tarred roads and latest-generation telecommunications networks diminished the attractiveness of the scenic coastline to tourists long before tourism was shut down due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

And it highlights the unequal economic development of the province, whereby the eastern area — where the Wild Coast is situated — is underdeveloped, rural and poverty stricken, while the western portion is industrialised, relatively urban and prosperous.

There has been little attempt since the ANC took power in 1994 to alter the skewed nature of economic power and tilt it in favour of the easterners, who live in the area that was formerly Transkei homeland. On the other hand, the westerners have for decades benefited from large-scale investments in industry and infrastructure.

The western part, which encompasses the coastal metropoles of East London and Port Elizabeth, is a principal vehicle manufacturing hub, producing about 51% of SA’s motor exports and accounting for 30% of manufacturing employment in the Eastern Cape.

Furthermore, in the past 20 years the industrial parks of Coega Industrial Development Zone, in Port Elizabeth, and the East London Industrial Development Zone have had almost R45bn and R10bn worth of investments in infrastructure and industry, respectively. These investments were made to boost Eastern Cape’s contribution to the SA economy, which has fallen from 8.2% in 1995 to 7.6% in 2014, fourth behind Gauteng (34.3%), KwaZulu-Natal (16.1%) and the Western Cape (13.6%).

The wealth divide is a source of unhappiness for the easterners, who occupy a piece of land stretching from East London in the south to the border with KwaZulu-Natal in the north. This area has massive tourism and agriculture potential, but its competitiveness in these sectors is blighted by the lack of an expansive network of tarred roads.

Many Wild Coast beaches are accessible only by dirt road, restricting the number of tourists who can visit the area. While the area is still pristine and unspoilt, it requires investment in restaurants, hotels, B&Bs, shops, sea-facing residential property and nightlife entertainment. Communities living near the coastline can benefit from tourism by showcasing their heritage and culture while also exploring opportunities to convert their homes into B&Bs.

Agriculture is another area that deserves more attention. In the 1980s, agriculture thrived in the eastern section thanks to government support provided to subsistence and commercial farmers by the Transkei Agricultural Corporation. But this apartheid-era rural development parastatal was discontinued after 1994, triggering a near collapse of farming and increased dependence on social grants.

An attempt was made in 2007 to bring back the corporation’s blueprint of mobilising rural communities to revive their lands, most of which had been lying fallow for more than a decade. This task was given to former World Bank economist Simpiwe Somdyala, who was appointed in January 2008 to run a newly established state-owned enterprise called AsgiSA-Eastern Cape (AsgiSA-EC), with start-up funding of R100m. Its mandate was to attract R60bn over a 10-year period and halve poverty in the former Transkei. There was also a plan to develop Mthatha into the province’s third major city after Port Elizabeth and East London.

However, after an initially brisk take-off, the company got caught up in ANC factional battles sparked by contestation for power between Jacob Zuma and Thabo Mbeki after Mbeki lost out to his rival at the ANC’s Polokwane elective conference in 2007. This shift in political power had serious repercussions as it led to the purging from state institutions of people linked to Mbeki. AsgiSA-EC’s 14-member board, manned by experienced business people including Gloria Serobe and Saki Macozoma, was not spared.

AsgiSA-EC was hobbled and eventually consolidated into an underfunded and ineffective entity known as Eastern Cape Rural Development Agency. Most of the land that was leased from the communities lies fallow today. Mthatha has not been developed into a third large city in the province, and a R15bn hydroelectric dam AsgiSA-EC was supposed to build never saw the light of day.

There is no doubt the Eastern Cape has huge potential in tourism, agriculture and energy generation. Perhaps once the Covid-19 pandemic is past, this potential can be realised. It is time to put a smile back on the face of that grumpy old man.

• Ntingi is founder of GetBiz.