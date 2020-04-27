THE KOREA HERALD: Economy needs more than a short-term jobs boost

The government has vowed to create 550,000 jobs directly with 3.6-trillion won in response to the unemployment shock from the novel coronavirus. It will also create a 40-trillion won fund to prevent mass layoffs in key industries.

Most of the jobs to be created with taxes are temporary. They are similar to the part-time jobs created for seniors, such as school crossing guards and picking up cigarette butts. They are not long-term, sustainable jobs.

Protecting employment is an urgent issue but it cannot be achieved only with fiscal spending. It must go side by side with reforms to revive companies’ ability to survive and revitalise market functions.

For economic development, jobs should be created by the private sector. To boost job creation, regulatory obstacles to business activity should be cleared and the labour market must be made more flexible.

There are reportedly about 1,300 bills that limit business activities pending in the legislature. They include commercial law amendments that threaten major stockholders’ managerial control. Another bill calls for companies to pay 10% of revenue as a penalty when they make errors damaging the interests of shareholders and consumers.

CEOs of companies are said to be subject to about 2,200 regulations that punish them criminally. This regulatory environment will only drive corporate investment out of Korea, eliminating jobs.

The government attached preconditions to company bailouts in key industries. One of them is for a company to maintain its total number of employees. It is important to maintain employment, but human resources reduction is inevitable depending on the situations of individual companies.

Businesses must try hard to avoid mass layoffs. But if they are forced to maintain costly but unproductive labour they will likely fall behind even when business conditions return to normal.

Trade union demands require a unilateral sacrifice on the side of companies. Yet they seek their own interests in a perilous situation that requires labour and management to share the pains.

The Moon administration emphasises labour-management consensus, but it is questionable if it is possible to reach a reasonable accord with such selfish unions. If companies vanish, so will jobs. /Seoul, April 24

The Korea Herald