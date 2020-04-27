SA may be leading the way towards a different sort of capitalism

The World Bank’s prediction that SA’s GDP could contract by as much as 8% in 2020 came just after the UN suggested Africa could lose up to half of all its jobs because of Covid-19. And then the World Trade Organisation really scared us, talking about global trade falling by as much as a third. Inevitably, the IMF weighed in with its own bit of well-researched woe, warning us last week that the world faced its steepest economic decline since the Great Depression.

Things are going to get bad, and it will be a long time before they ever get better again. Across Sub-Saharan Africa, capitalism as we know it will almost certainly never be the same again. And in poor old unequal, stagnant, mismanaged SA, without a new global compact the damage wrought by Covid-19 could be even more extreme than elsewhere on the continent.

People much cleverer and more learned than the rest of us actually have very little idea what the world’s economies are going to look like after coronavirus. But there is a new and growing consensus that they are going to be different. Indeed, that they will have to be different.

In all of this doom and gloom there might just be a glimmer of good news for SA, stemming from the fact that much of corporate SA has begun to think differently about the purpose of companies — what they stand for — before most of their peers in other countries. It was precisely because of our not-so-distant past and the legacy of inequality that came with it (plus the fact of card-carrying communists in the cabinet), that companies in this country started to embrace change. And one manifestation of that altered thinking was the emergence of something called integrated reporting.

At their most basic level, integrated reports set out to answer the question: beyond the income and cash flow statements, balance sheet and dividend declaration, what is the point of a particular business? How does a company’s strategy and leadership create integrated value — for society, for its employees and for the environment — in ways that don’t always jump out of the financials?

As lockdown wears on, companies are preparing to make fundamental, sweeping changes. They’re having another, careful look at their balance sheets and asking what they can possibly do to preserve cash. Already some big corporations have declared force majeure and the Reserve Bank has asked banks to stop paying dividends.

By the time the SA economy emerges from lockdown to venture nervously into what will certainly be a long, lousy winter, most companies will have discovered that there are many costs and functions they can simply live without. They will have to do without many nice-to-haves because their revenue streams have plummeted and are unpredictable in ways they could never have foreseen.