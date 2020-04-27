Deutsche surprises with a remarkably strong first quarter

For a bank that is in the middle of its deepest corporate restructuring in decades, the economic slump unleashed by the deadly Covid-19 pandemic could not have come at a worse time. Yet Deutsche Bank, Germany’s biggest lender, had a remarkably strong first quarter, even posting a surprise profit. But a buoyant start to the year at the investment bank, the company’s top revenue driver, will only numb the pain for a while.

In a Sunday-night statement reminiscent of some of Deutsche’s most turbulent years, CEO Christian Sewing raced out an early glimpse of its earnings. This time he had some good news for investors. Revenue, which has been under pressure as the lender shrank, held steady at €6.4bn ($6.9bn), a figure that exceeded even the most optimistic of analyst estimates by a wide margin.

While details on the financials were scant ahead of Deutsche’s full earnings release on Wednesday, it seems that the bank’s traders did well, following their Wall Street peers, who had their best quarter in eight years.

The bank also delivered on its cost-reduction plans, hitting analyst estimates, and said it remains on track to meet year-end objectives. But controlling expenses has become much more complicated in the pandemic era. The spike in revenue from securities trading will normalise now that investors have rebalanced their portfolios.

Deutsche is trying to reposition itself away from parts of the trading business and pivot back to its roots in corporate finance and trade finance. However, it remains to be seen whether this can be done successfully — especially at this time.

Sewing had pledged to cut almost 18,000 jobs by 2022, but in March he paused involuntary departures in view of the coronavirus outbreak and Germany’s broader need to protect the economy. While the bank may not be hiring many people during the pandemic, fewer will want to leave during the worst economic contraction since the 1930s. The additional cost will put pressure on trader bonuses and the investment needed across the firm.

The bank is abandoning some capital targets too. Gone is the objective of 12.5% of common equity Tier-1 capital. Deutsche expects that key metric of financial strength to fall temporarily below this level, but it did not say for how long or by how much — other than that the fall would be modest. Its leverage ratio target for 2020 is also being jettisoned.