CARTOON: The switch from lockdown to loadshedding

24 April 2020 - 05:05 Brandan Reynolds
Friday, April 24 2020

WATCH: President addresses the nation on restrictions from May

SA’s lockdown has compounded the country’s economic and social problems
Emergency power plans ‘risk leaving out private procurement’

SOLA Group opposes granting of ministerial determination in submission to Nersa, saying it will hit economy
Mantashe twiddles thumbs while lockdown puts energy crisis on hold

Energy minister is unwilling or incapable of setting in motion green power proposals
When the lockdown stops, power cuts will start again

The current decline in demand has greatly helped Eskom, but it has allowed for only low-level and routine repairs
Ramaphosa gets R500bn aid rolling

Economic support package to be equal to damage done by Covid-19
