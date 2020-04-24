CARTOON: The switch from lockdown to loadshedding

Oil rises on Kuwait plan to cut output but Brent heads for a 20% weekly loss
Left rudderless for too long, the company is now in a sorry state
The president Cyril announced that the restrictions will be lifted in phases and the lockdown will be moved from level 5 to level 4 on May 1
DA leader John Steenhuisen says it was 'right speech at the right time' and welcomes phased lifting of the lockdown
Production in the three months to end-March rose 12% year on year, despite effect of the lockdown starting on March 26
The group defaulted on some obligations earlier in the week, but said then it had been insufficient to trigger a broader default
48% of South African companies have ruled out new hires
Senate Republican leader faces criticism after suggesting states whose finances are depleted could declare bankruptcy
Next step is to create a road map for the resumption of the international game, says ICC medical chair
In picture: President Cyril Ramaphosa announces an economic support package for SA as well as plans to ease lockdown restrictions and; healthcare workers are celebrated in Lebanon while staff at some ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.