Opinion

Editing Allowed

WATCH: Inside government’s rescue package

Business Times contributing editor Hilary Joffe and a panel of journalists discuss stories making the news in the latest edition of Editing Allowed

23 April 2020 - 11:56 Business Day TV
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS/ELMOND JIYANE
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS/ELMOND JIYANE

Business Times contributing editor Hilary Joffe and a panel of journalists discuss stories making the news in the latest edition of Editing Allowed.

On the show this week, team discusses President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Covid-19 economic rescue package.

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Ramaphosa announces R500bn support package for SA

Ramaphosa says the Covid-19 pandemic requires an economic response equal to the scale of disruption it is causing
News
1 day ago

READ IN FULL: President updates the nation on Covid-19 relief measures

President Cyril Ramaphosa announces a R500bn support package for SA
National
1 day ago

Ramaphosa gets R500bn aid rolling

Economic support package to be equal to damage done by Covid-19
National
1 day ago

Ramaphosa announces R20bn ‘extraordinary budget’ for health sector to fight Covid-19

President Cyril Ramaphosa announces plan to ramp up its capacity to care for the sick
National
1 day ago

ANALYSIS: IMF, World Bank and others to fund Ramaphosa’s R500bn bailout

The catch is that the emergency funding must get directly to companies and the hungry as rapidly, and corruption free, as possible
Features
1 day ago

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: What if Cyril Ramaphosa’s silver ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
When is a tenant legally entitled not to have to ...
Opinion
3.
CARTOON: Who’s next on sinking Zuma Titanic?
Opinion
4.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: How Covid-19 has resurrected ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
EDITORIAL: Ministers flouting democratic ...
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.