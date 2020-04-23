Editing Allowed
WATCH: Inside government’s rescue package
Business Times contributing editor Hilary Joffe and a panel of journalists discuss stories making the news in the latest edition of Editing Allowed
23 April 2020 - 11:56
On the show this week, team discusses President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Covid-19 economic rescue package.
Or listen to the full audio: