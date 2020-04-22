Testing asymptomatic people is imperative to fight Covid-19

The government faces serious challenges in the fight against Covid-19. Should the lockdown be lifted or extended for a longer period? If not lifted, should it only be a partial lockdown? Can the economy survive a further extension of the lockdown?

Important information is emerging, highlighting that the negative effect of Covid-19 on the economy is intensifying. Job losses continue to mount. Public discourse is growing in response to an apparent lack of government co-ordination around relief packages. Increasingly, frequent warnings that people who face starvation are unlikely to heed recommendations to prevent the spread of the coronavirus are gaining traction.

The Covid-19 outbreak in SA is in a relatively early stage. The first confirmed case was identified less than two months ago, on March 5. Some commentators predict that SA will experience a peak of infections towards the end of 2020. As of April 20, there were just over 3,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19. However, this is based on testing symptomatic people. Increasing evidence from across the globe suggests that confining testing to symptomatic people may result in a large pool of undetected infected but asymptomatic persons.

It is estimated that 50%–85 % of infected people remain asymptomatic. The implication is that the actual number of cases in SA is currently closer to 150,000 (3,000 x 50). Furthermore, experts believe asymptomatic people can transmit the virus. This emerging picture supports the argument that SA needs to massively scale up the testing programme to identify asymptomatic spreaders and manage them accordingly.