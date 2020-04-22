Solid corporate governance can mitigate pandemic’s fallout

For example, it may be legally hard and ethically unacceptable to argue against the position that prioritising the health and job security of employees during this time is in the best long-term interests of the company. In SA, engaging meaningfully and empathetically with employees should be a primary responsibility of boards, particularly at this time.

Decisions to reduce workforces or suspend employment (without or on reduced pay) need to be thoroughly weighed up in light of detailed analysis of the capacity of the business to get through the crisis period without taking or minimising those steps.

A reduced business is clearly better than no business at all. However, not all decisions will be so binary. Boards will have to reconsider capital allocation policies during this period, including dividend payments, share buybacks and executive compensation. For example, have executives taken proportionate compensation cuts to share the pain and to preserve cash for the continuing pay of employees?

Boards and remuneration committees will be held to account by the public for decisions made now that do not reflect personal and meaningful support for the workforce. These issues will be accentuated and subject to greater scrutiny for companies that receive state aid.

There will be many other key stakeholders to take into account. These must include the shareholders. In addition to employees, others will include customers, suppliers, banks, insurers, communities (and the environment) and regulators.

Crisis committee

Regular communications and discussions with these stakeholders about emergency policies and actions will be critical. Typically, updates to shareholders take place at specified times, but in this setting, frequent updates outside the formal cycle may be welcomed, and generate a supportive approach. This stakeholder engagement means multiple lines of communication and information gathering for assessment at board meetings.

Boards should organise themselves to enable this as effectively as possible. There is no single right way to do this, but many boards will establish a Covid-19 crisis committee. Responsibility for multiple and urgent day-to-day decisions can be delegated to the committee. Boards should consider preparing a clear written framework under which the committee can make decisions, reverting to the board when decisions fall outside the framework. Ultimately, the decisions of any board committee are also the decisions and responsibility of the board.

In addition to the executive management, this is a time for the chair and nonexecutive directors to visibly assume and demonstrate governance leadership. There are critically important and urgent roles that the full board of directors can play in the stewardship of companies during this crisis. Boards should take advantage of the range of experience, specialist skills and relationships that their individual directors offer. For example, nonexecutive directors could engage with and report back to boards on the views of key stakeholders.

• White is senior adviser at Webber Wentzel.