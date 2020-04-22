FINANCIAL TIMES
Rethink aid to developing countries
Resisting calls for a voluntary standstill to loan repayments on commercial sovereign debt is untenable
22 April 2020 - 14:49
Group of 20 (G-20) countries have frozen official loan payments from low-income countries until the end of 2020. The IMF has made $100bn available to developing economies. Both initiatives are useful, if insufficiently generous.
Private creditors, however, are resisting calls altogether for a voluntary standstill to loan repayments on commercial sovereign debt. This position is untenable. It raises the unseemly possibility that poor countries will receive debt relief with one hand only to pay it out to private creditors, including banks and hedge funds, with the other.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now