Opinion FINANCIAL TIMES Rethink aid to developing countries Resisting calls for a voluntary standstill to loan repayments on commercial sovereign debt is untenable

Group of 20 (G-20) countries have frozen official loan payments from low-income countries until the end of 2020. The IMF has made $100bn available to developing economies. Both initiatives are useful, if insufficiently generous.

Private creditors, however, are resisting calls altogether for a voluntary standstill to loan repayments on commercial sovereign debt. This position is untenable. It raises the unseemly possibility that poor countries will receive debt relief with one hand only to pay it out to private creditors, including banks and hedge funds, with the other.