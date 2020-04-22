African nations must be allies, not rivals, in a post-pandemic world

In October 2018, when President Cyril Ramaphosa invited investors for the first SA investment conference, I was still a partner at PwC, assisting black firms to expand their businesses through strategic assets.

I was close to concluding one of my biggest deals with a black consortium looking to buy a commercial bank in SA. The consortium comprised former and current top bankers and corporate executives. Halfway through, we hit a funding hurdle.

I was dealing with highly skilled black South Africans with the potential to disrupt the white-dominated financial services sector, but they were hindered by a lack of available finance. According to the Reserve Bank, you need to have R250m available to acquire a banking licence. They needed financial assistance to acquire such a high-valued asset, so they headed to the UK to look for investors. But due to the state of our economy at that time, the investors were wary of investing billions of rand in SA.

Earlier that year the country had faced a number of political and economic crises that weighed heavily on investor confidence. Enter Ramaphosa, a wave of Ramaphoria, and a new dawn. One of his first calls of action was to go on an investment drive, and we saw a wave of investors returning to SA. Suddenly, some black professionals and businesses had access to global investments.

As SA entered the lockdown at the end of March, I was in the middle of completing transactions with five other African nations as part of the Diaz Reus Africa legal team. Our aim is to bridge the gap between global investors and African projects, so we can access more funding for African governments and businesses using our global skills and access.

The Covid-19 pandemic has forced Africa to review the way it does business. We need to focus on the pan-African trade deal, encouraging African nations to work together as a collective so we can rise above the economic decimation the pandemic will bring. Rather than seeing one another as rivals, African nations must work together, using and pooling our abundant resources, skills and abilities. This is the only way we can change the way the world sees Africa.

The agenda at the AU in 2020 must be to focus on Africa coming together to reverse the effects of Covid-19, both socially and economically. Whenever African nations gather in Addis Ababa again, we must critically examine how business and government can work together, and how African businesses can consolidate, share and trade with each other. The era of regional competition must end if we are to survive the inevitable economic downturns Covid-19 will bring.

African governments will have to invest in technology and infrastructure, reduce red tape and simplify trade in Africa if we are to truly be part of a competitive global economy. Ports, infrastructure links and communication technology have to be prioritised both at the AU level and the regional level, allowing Africans to easily share labour, capital, goods and services.

An integrated plan for implementing the Fourth Industrial Revolution across Africa is key. Global investors might be wary of travelling for some time after Covid-19 and some borders might take time to allow people to enter, but through technology we can all still access investment opportunities in Africa.

Foreign direct investment inflows have shrunk from a 2008 peak of $58.1bn to a 10-year low of $41.8bn in 2017. Post-Covid-19 we are likely to see those numbers going down even further. But if Africa develops an integrated plan of promoting investment on the continent, and governments — together with the private sector — cut the red tape and make it easier to do business among African countries, then we will be able to attract global investors back to our shores.

It is lamentable that Africa has the lowest percentage of intraregional trade in the world, at 18%, compared with 70% in Europe, 55% in North America, 45% in Asia and 35% in Latin America. According to the African Export-Import Bank, the 18% figure could more than double within the first decade after implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area.

The world is going through a crisis and it needs a strong Africa to rise up. Divided we will fall, together we can conquer Covid-19.

• Makupula is CEO of Diaz Reus Africa and leads its African growth strategy.