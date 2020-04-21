Covid-19 cares kill the cat in Canada’s House of Commons

Here we are, in the middle of the greatest crisis to face Canada in 75 years, and in Ottawa, the Liberal minority government and Conservative party opposition spent the weekend arguing over how often the House of Commons can sit without violating physical-distancing guidelines.

The Liberals were for fewer sittings, the Conservatives were for more. On Monday the Liberals won; a skeleton crew of members will sit in person one day a week, and MPs will be able to question ministers via video on two other days.

All things considered, the Conservatives had it right. Across the country, Canadians are united over the need to endure the personal and financial sacrifices brought by the shutdown of the economy and the requirement to stay home as much as possible. They are patiently standing in line to shop for food, while employees inside the stores risk their health to restock shelves. Hospital and long-term care workers are showing up for their shifts, and small-business owners are hanging on for dear life.

Meanwhile, the Liberal government is arguing that it’s dangerous for a scaled-down House of Commons to sit more than one day a week. Here’s a thought: if it’s possible to safely physically distance in grocery stores, on public transport and, as is now allowed in Quebec, in garden centres, then 30 to 40 MPs representing a proportionally scaled-down version of the full House — as was done twice to pass emergency legislation — can safely gather in a chamber designed to hold 338 MPs.

It should have been a given, from day one, that parliament must continue to operate as normally as possible during this crisis. There are big questions ahead of us: when and how to restart the economy; when to reopen the border; and how to ensure there are adequate supplies of testing kits and contact-tracing tools so we can avoid more outbreaks.

This is no time to reduce our most vital democratic institution to a sideshow to the prime minister’s daily press briefings. As welcome as they are, they are not a substitute for responsible government.

Toronto, April 21