CARTOON: Who’s next on sinking Zuma Titanic?

Bullion losses capped by lower risk appetite after US crude oil futures crash below zero
Politicians who last year were destroying Eskom or SAA are now banning roast chickens and hot bread
Off-consumption trade for home use has continued in all countries with liquor restrictions
Minister of public enterprises Pravin Gordhan also due to submit an updated report on SAA
Miner says other major economies could contract sharply even though China is recovering from Covid-19
Intellidex chair Stuart Theobald, Cannon Asset Managers CEO Adrian Saville and Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings talk to Business Day TV
The revised directive clarifies that an employer may claim benefits in respect of employees who have taken annual leave during this period
Authorities buckle under pressure as religious leaders brush aside concerns about coronavirus
India, Australia and England boards are now less likely to run roughshod over the rest of the Test nations
A reminder of what’s out there waiting for us once lockdown is lifted…
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.