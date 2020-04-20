Opinion

CARTOON: Police minister spits the rule of law

20 April 2020 - 05:05 Brandan Reynolds
Monday, April 20 2020
Monday, April 20 2020

NEWS ANALYSIS: Brutal policing could provoke violent unrest

The humiliation being dished by police and military must be reined in
National
2 weeks ago

JUSTICE MALALA: Lockdown unleashes the dictator within

During this lockdown, some of our politicians have let their masks of ‘commitment to democracy’ slip
Opinion
3 days ago

NGO withdraws shutdown brutality case

In its application, the NGO had sought an order that alleged law enforcement brutality during the shutdown had violated the constitution
National
1 week ago

Ramaphosa defends police and SANDF in Covid-19 crackdown

Reports of abuse of power and violence, with eight reported dead, are allegations without ‘specificities’, the president says
National
2 weeks ago

Fikile Mbalula: Easter road death toll drops 82%

Reduced traffic during Coronoavirus lockdown sees 28 deaths this year compared to 162 during Easter 2019
News
2 days ago

Roadblocks to beef up Covid-19 lockdown in Gauteng

Measure is aimed at blocking movement of people to other provinces
National
3 weeks ago
Thursday, April 16 2020
Thursday, April 16 2020

Most read

1.
Draconian bans are no way to treat citizens amid ...
Opinion
2.
LETTER: UIF and Ters are not paying up
Opinion / Letters
3.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: Government chickens out of ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
A guide to flattening the Covid-19 curve — not ...
Opinion
5.
STUART THEOBALD: A social disaster is brewing
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.