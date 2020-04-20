CARTOON: Police minister spits the rule of law

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
The slow-moving cabinet probably prefers a caterwaul over cooked food to taking the urgent steps needed now
Zuma's new legal team could drop his last-ditch bid to appeal against the dismissal of his application for a permanent stay of prosecution in corruption case
Minister of public enterprises Pravin Gordhan also due to submit an updated report on SAA
Employment and services agent will help to gather data and transport hundreds of thousands of mineworkers in coming weeks
Current shocks to global and domestic demand mean inflation is not an immediate concern, says former Treasury official
The revised directive clarifies that an employer may claim benefits in respect of employees who have taken annual leave during this period
Treasury secretary Mnuchin said he believes another $300bn should be sufficient to reach everyone seeking a small business loan.
Reigning 500cc world champion skidded off track on last lap while leading MotoGP race
Fake meats and vegan fast foods may be less healthy than their meaty alternatives
