SA tourism on the ropes with little help from government

There are three problems to be solved when trying to get people to spend money in your country. First, they have to want to come. Generally, SA has done well on this score. We’re nice people, the destination is beautiful, and our food and wine is comparable with anything on offer. The second problem is administrative. You have to allow them to come. Third, they have to get here. That’s a transport problem.

The past few years bear witness to the most terrible policy “own goals”. Examples include the requirement for parents to produce birth certificates for accompanying children, biometric data collection for visas and, more generally, visas imposed on countries we should be more favourably disposed to.

These have all contributed to the demise of SA as a destination. Transit visas for certain African countries have become subject to arbitrary taxes, punishing travellers who might otherwise visit before flying on to their ultimate destination.

Some of these regulations have been lifted. With others airline officials are unsure whether they will be fined by the department of transport or Airports Company of SA if they let parents on board without paperwork. These regulations were implemented with haste, but it will take the tourism industry years to repair the reputational damage with international travel agents.

Then there’s SAA. Hopefully, Covid-19 will have dealt the deathblow the government was too scared to execute. Apart from the tax billions diverted from schools and hospitals over the years, we should also consider the harm done from crowding out commercial players that could have served those customers and routes.

The government uses entry to our airspace as a bargaining chip in bilateral trade negotiations. While realpolitik may mean it cannot be otherwise, it would be better if entry to our skies and airports were based on our need for tourists, rather than non-tourism related issues fought out over the conference table.

SA should revisit its policy in respect of airport slots. Now, high-demand slots at OR Tambo and Cape Town are dished out by a slot co-ordination committee, using an 80% use-it-or-lose it rule to decide on the best allocation. Commercial trading of high-demand slots, such as that used in the UK, is a far superior solution to allocation by committee.

While politicians talk excitedly about the prospects for tourism in SA, they should be judged by their actions as evidenced by policy. For an industry that purportedly contributes about 10% of GDP, why is the department of tourism considered such a junior ministry? Given the potential for this sector surely it is time for the appointment of a senior political player to this role?