The legality of SA’s Covid-19 disaster management response

Under more normal circumstances the national governance and oversight framework in the republic is straightforward. The president is head of what the constitution terms the “national executive”, which refers to the president and his cabinet, which is in turn comprised of himself and his ministers.

The president appoints these ministers, and assigns them each specific responsibilities by allocating portfolios to them. The president’s cabinet has 28 ministers. Each minister has a ministry, and a department, both of which assist the minister in developing and implementing policies for that particular portfolio.

To this end, parliament, which is the constitutional body elected to represent the people, has oversight over the national executive. The purpose of that oversight is to ensure that the president and his ministers are performing their functions adequately and lawfully.

The primary mechanism for this oversight comes in the form of portfolio committees. These committees “shadow” the portfolios of the ministers. Every portfolio has its own corresponding portfolio committee. When the functioning of these committees is hampered, parliamentary oversight is compromised.

When there is a state of disaster, the DMA, in sections 26 and 27, tells us three important things about how the crisis is to be managed. The first is that the national executive is “primarily responsible for the co-ordination and management of national disasters”. This is important. Although the national executive is empowered to manage and co-ordinate the crisis, it is arguably not empowered to radically centralise executive power into a body such as the NCC, which comprises only 14 ministers.

Doing so arguably extends far beyond the ambit of “management” and “co-ordination”. To the extent that such centralisation is permissible under the DMA, it would need to be regulated, and an ad hoc parliamentary committee would need to be established to maintain oversight over the council. None of this has been done.

The second is that the national executive’s management and co-ordination of the crisis must be done in terms of existing legislation as augmented by necessary regulations. The third is that only one minister as designated by the president (in this case, it is Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma) has the power to make those regulations, and she must do so in consultation with the “responsible cabinet member”.

This appears to contemplate substantive consultation between Dlamini-Zuma and the minister of whichever portfolio is to be affected by the contemplated regulations. It is unclear how this scheme aligns with the existence of the NCC — especially in circumstances where the “responsible cabinet minister” is not one of the 14 ministers on the council.

The scheme of the DMA does not interfere with the usual functioning of portfolios and their committees: they should continue to do their work, and parliament should continue to exercise its oversight functions over the portfolios and their ministers as normal. That, however, does not seem to be what is happening.

As will become apparent from what is set out below, the traditional individual functions of the portfolios and their committees appear to have been suspended, and somehow subsumed into the functions of the NCC.

We don’t know precisely what the council’s function is. Our government has not been clear on this. During his initial address on March 15, the president told us that its function is to “co-ordinate” our response to the crisis. Two days later, the tweets on the presidency’s official Twitter page noted that the function of the council is to “lead” our response to the crisis. Promotion from a “co-ordinating” function to a “leading” role is significant because the legitimacy of the council depends on the role it is fulfilling. A co-ordinating role would be legitimate. A leading role in which the council is interfering in policy and regulatory matters would not be legitimate.

Jackson Mthembu, the minister in the presidency, has told us that that the council “advises the president”, and that its business includes “some very weighty matters” such as “how the government should respond” to the crisis. The press has also reported that ministers are “feeding” their work into the NCC. It is clear that the council is exercising an active role in policy-making, although the precise extent of this role is unknown.

This may be a problem as the council does not have policy-making authority. That power remains vested in the entire national executive, not in a select few from among its ranks.