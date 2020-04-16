CARTOON: Coronavirus surveillance eclipses privacy

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Covid-19 has brought home the true function of the state: it's health, not education
Legal and resolution processes to begin as union calls failure to pay wage increases an insult
The money comes from DA public representatives’ salaries
Shuter says losses at Africa’s biggest mobile phone operator could be offset by a surge in demand for internet connectivity products
SA has very deep and liquid domestic capital markets relative to most other emerging- market countries, says the IMF
Tens of thousands of jobs are at risk as miners grapples with high fixed costs, minimal revenue and high debt levels
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres among those condemning the US’s action, saying this is not the time to reduce resources to the health body
The race will follow the same route that was announced in October, beginning in Nice in the south and ending, as always, in Paris
Chinese start-up ByteDance aims for 100,000 employees by year end as its services flourish in coronavirus gloom
