Reserve Bank has it all wrong on QE and monetary policy

Quantitative easing (QE) as a monetary policy tool entered economic parlance not so long ago. It has been applied by central banks for the large purchase of government bonds in the secondary market. In some jurisdictions, as in the case of the US Federal Reserve, it has also included the purchase of private assets containing credit risk.

Today, as during the 2008/2009 crisis, central banks have decisively deployed QE and other unconventional tools. Failure to do so would condemn their economies to slump for many years to come. They are very aware that a cut in interest rates alone in a downturn, let alone in the severe downturn of Covid-19, cannot generate enough private-sector demand for credit when the general outlook for firm profitability and household income is weak.

Indeed, in the 1990s Japan slump, a combination of the much-vaunted structural reforms and lowering of interest rates from 7% to 0.001% failed to boost growth. It is fallacious to bank on rate cuts.

Thus, in addition to the current bond-buying programmes (or QE) of Philippines ($6bn), Colombia ($2.5bn), Turkey ($2.5bn and $9bn of credit rediscount), Nigeria ($2.8bn QE for developmental programmes), Poland ($17bn) Brazil ($197bn excluding government bonds, which are to be added later), these and many other central banks have provided monetary financing (UK and Nigeria) and extensive credit support to manufacturing, agriculture and other critical sectors.

Of all these developing nations, none has rates near zero or price stability as their mandate.

Are these and others nations’ QE and related efforts inconsistent with a price stability mandate? Unless the motive is to pursue economic destruction, these efforts achieve both the narrow price stability mandate and broader macro-economic recovery and stabilisation goals.

Indeed, SA economists correctly observed that the Reserve Bank had finally embarked on a much-needed QE upon its announcement of the purchase of government bonds. As expected, however — aware that the governor had not long ago publicly said that QE can only be deployed when both the interest rates and inflation were close to zero — the Bank immediately issued a media statement saying its bond-buying programme is not QE but intended for price discovery purposes following a high price volatility.