FINANCIAL TIMES
Global financial risks loom large
IMF’s World Economic Outlook shows plunge in global growth is worst since Great Depression
15 April 2020 - 15:02
Never has the IMF’s World Economic Outlook made such grim reading.
The sudden stop in economic activity intended to curtail the spread of the coronavirus has, it says, led to the sharpest reversal in global growth since the Great Depression. After forecasting growth of about 3% for 2020 in January, it now predicts a 3% contraction in output — a far worse drop even than during the financial crisis.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now