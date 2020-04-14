Opinion

CARTOON: The upside

14 April 2020 - 05:05 Brandan Reynolds
Tuesday, April 14 2020
Tuesday, April 14 2020

Ramaphosa extends SA’s lockdown by another two weeks

Stanlib says the move will further hit the economy and the country may need to look for external sources of financing
National
4 days ago

ANALYSIS: Was Ramaphosa right to extend the lockdown?

Ramaphosa needs to take SA into his confidence and reveal how the data shows that Covid-19 could kill far more people than halting SA’s limping ...
Features
4 days ago

Lockdown is working as infection rate slows, Cyril Ramaphosa assures SA

The president extended SA’s lockdown by a further two weeks to the end of April, saying it was too risky to lift the lockdown now
National
4 days ago

SA has half the ventilators it may need for Covid-19 surge

The health department’s estimates show SA currently has 3,216 ventilators
National
2 days ago

SA needs lockdown-lite to survive after pandemic

While Covid-19 causes illness and death, a fettered economy will also cause death
Opinion
1 day ago
Thursday, April 9 2020
Thursday, April 9 2020

Most read

1.
CAROL PATON: Now is not the time to squabble with ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
SA needs lockdown-lite to survive after pandemic
Opinion
3.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: How long can SA’s authorities ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
LETTER: End this lockdown madness
Opinion / Letters
5.
Coronavirus will lead to social revolutions
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.