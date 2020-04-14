CARTOON: The upside

There is some pick up in oil demand from China, however, and the US is likely to sharply drop its shale oil output
There is no proof that the world's most draconian shutdown is working
Over 10,000 field workers have been deployed by the government to screen and refer patients for testing for Covid-19, as part of its strategy to try to slow community transmission
Campaign to contain spread of virus steps up a gear as SA enters the second week of national lockdown
The group says its investment in systems has paid off
Topping up social grants by R500 would cost the state R9bn a month
Some funds now have negative five-year returns, according to the latest Morningstar report
Non-bank financial firms ‘may need fixing’ to help economies recover, says Financial Stability Board
This day in sporting history involved sharky waters, a short boxing victor and a kick in the face
The who and what of design, including new products and big thinkers
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.