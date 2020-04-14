Opinion

SEATTLE TIMES

Bernie Sanders should continue guiding

US senator remains a resonant voice for the powerless and he should show how nation can best move forward

14 April 2020 - 15:50
Former US presidential candidate Bernie Sanders. Picture: AFP/BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI
Former US presidential candidate Bernie Sanders. Picture: AFP/BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI

Now that US senator Bernie Sanders has ended his pursuit of the Democratic presidential nomination and endorsed former vice-president Joe Biden’s candidacy, he should rally his supporters to focus on beating President Donald Trump. Biden is the nation’s best chance at healing from the pandemic and civic strife stirred by Trump’s first term.

Between now and election day voters need to hear more from Sanders. He remains a resonant voice for the powerless. His millions of supporters deserve his guidance on how the nation can best move forward. That means holding up Biden’s long history as a senator and vice-president who shaped national policy, across decades, to help the underserved and underprivileged.

While some Sanders critics contend he remained in the 2020 race too long, his tenacious fight rallied young voters who are needed in the months ahead. The health of US representative democracy relies on participation from all sectors of society, and for decades getting young adults to register and vote has been a civic deficiency. Academic studies in the US and Denmark have found that civic engagement by young people creates lifelong voters. The Democratic Party Sanders ran to lead — without ever joining — must take a hard look at building bridges to this fresh crowd.

Sanders energised masses of young voters by saying progress is within reach, and Biden must now show their voices count. There is little chance the more centrist Biden will fully embrace universal Medicare, basic income and housing for all, but he succeeded in the Senate by recognising that politics is the art of the possible. The plans he introduced for Medicare expansion and college-loan forgiveness show he shares the goal of aiding the economically vulnerable, which is the evidence Sanders backers need to see.

Supporting a less liberal candidate may be hard for Sanders die-hards, but as Sanders said last week, Trump is too dangerous to remain in office. The voters and donors who backed Sanders’s mantra of “not me but us” must put their votes and spirit towards the greater good. Sanders has a unique ability to preach this sermon and should do it. Seattle, April 12

© Seattle Times

Bernie Sanders ends 2020 US presidential campaign

The move makes former vice-president Joe Biden the presumptive nominee to face Donald Trump in the November 3 election
World
6 days ago

SHIRLEY DE VILLIERS: The virus of despots and cretins

The Covid-19 pandemic is exposing the manifest failings of some of the world’s political leaders
Opinion
1 week ago

Most read

1.
CAROL PATON: Now is not the time to squabble with ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
SA needs lockdown-lite to survive after pandemic
Opinion
3.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: How long can SA’s authorities ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
Coronavirus will lead to social revolutions
Opinion
5.
LETTER: End this lockdown madness
Opinion / Letters

Related Articles

LUNCH WITH THE FT: I’ve been thanked for saving the Democratic Party, Jim ...

Opinion

Bernie Sanders may yet get to watch the US embrace bigger government

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.