Downgrade may be push to speed up structural reforms and turn economy around

Brazil and Portugal both demonstrate that a downgrade can be the hard push a government needs to make unpopular political decisions (think SA’s public sector wage bill) to drag a country out of the economic doldrums.

While the Moody’s downgrade may seem like a kick while we’re already down, the timing is, in some respects, to SA’s benefit. Compared with the enclosing global recession, the Moody’s downgrade is but a drop in the ocean for SA. I realise that’s not encouraging, but we should take solace in SA not being alone in this: about $92.5bn of portfolio investments drained out of emerging markets from January 21, when the coronavirus outbreak began sweeping across China, according to data from the Institute of International Finance (IIF).

The Moody’s downgrade does make things worse on the margin, but its impact is being dwarfed by the global recession.

The government is tackling the virus head-on. If successful and coupled with meaningful structural reform, SA is likely to benefit from reinvestment sooner than other emerging markets that are not being as stringent.

One of the first consequences of the downgrade is that SA’s government bonds will be excluded from the FTSE World Government Bond Index (WGBI), which means investment funds tracking the index have up to three months to disinvest from their holdings of SA bonds. The exact amount of forced sales is uncertain, with estimates ranging from $1.5bn to $13bn. In addition, active asset managers investing in emerging market debt, where their mandates prohibit investment in “junk” bonds, will follow suit.

This coupled with currency depreciation means that, in theory, it is much more expensive for the country to borrow money — a particular pain-point for most emerging markets, as IFF data shows about 13% of all emerging-market corporate debt is dollar denominated. However, SA’s cost of borrowing has been high for some time due to Moody’s sitting on our shoulder, and the market has forward priced this in for at least six months, meaning we won’t feel the full impact as heavily as other emerging markets.

That’s not to say it’s all rosy — in March the all share index experienced the worst daily fall (-10.2%) since 1997. However, because the Moody’s cut is behind us, active foreign investors are highly likely to start buying SA bonds in a renewed effort to find “yield”. This is premised on the unprecedented quantitative easing measures undertaken by the US, the EU and other countries.

While no-one could have foreseen the Covid calamity, SA investment houses have anticipated the downgrade and forward-thinking investors have factored this risk into portfolios. In a cruelly ironic way, the threat of a Moody’s downgrade has, to a small extent, prepared diversified portfolios for the Covid-caused recession.

• Hulett is head of Asset Allocation for Sygnia.