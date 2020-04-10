Covid-19 affects the poor more than others, and even more so in SA

The Covid-19 pandemic represents a biological onslaught the likes of which our generation has never seen. In the absence of a vaccine or even an effective treatment, Covid-19 has also become a social phenomenon defining almost every aspect of our lives, frozen in a state of lockdown and paralysing economic activity, with some communities more compromised than others.

While the coronavirus can infect anyone, it is becoming clear from other countries that social and race groups are likely to experience both the virus and its repercussions differently. Emerging evidence from the US and UK — both in the eye of the storm — show that poorer communities are more likely to be adversely affected.

Understanding the impact Covid-19 will have on the poor in SA — widely acknowledged as one of the most unequal countries in the world — is critical to a well-considered humanitarian response.

Data in The New York Times shows, for instance, that while African-Americans make up less than a third of the population of Chicago, they currently account for more than half of those tested positive for Covid-19 in the city and, alarmingly, 72% of coronavirus-related deaths. The trend is echoed across the US.

Public health experts interviewed by The New York Times point to long-standing structural inequalities to explain Covid-19’s seemingly discriminatory impact. African-Americans have lower levels of access to healthcare and, therefore, if infected, are less likely to seek costly medical assistance earlier, and are more likely to have pre-existing (or untreated) conditions that may exacerbate Covid-19. African-Americans are also more likely to carry out jobs that make it difficult to work from home.

In the UK, The Guardian reported that the Intensive Care National Audit and Research Centre found that 35% of almost 2,000 coronavirus patients were non-white — nearly triple the 13% proportion in the UK population as a whole.